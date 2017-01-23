Police: Millions of dollars found hidden in box spring in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police found millions of dollars in cash hidden in between a mattress in Westborough.

Police said the cash hidden inside a box spring totaled nearly $20 million. According to police, the mattress and money belong to a Brazilian man accused of conspiring to launder the proceeds of a massive pyramid scheme.

One of the founders of the pyramid scheme allegedly fled to Brazil after he was charged in 2014. Police believe the money found in the mattress box spring was going to be transferred to him.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)