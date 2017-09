BOSTON (WHDH) – Police in Boston say an 83-year-old man that was reported missing has been found safe.

Boston Police tweeted after 7:30 p.m. Saturday to say Alejandro Carmona,83, was found safe.

Officials thanked “all who helped in his safe return.”

UPDATE: Missing Person 83-year-old Alejandro Carmona has been found safe and sound. Thanks to all who helped in his safe return. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 30, 2017

