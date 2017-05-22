Police: Missing New Hampshire boy, 4, found safe

NEWMARKET, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire say a missing four-year-old boy has been found safe.

Authorities say the boy, whose first name is Blake, was reported missing Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. He was located about 30 minutes later.

Authorities say he had last been seen in the area of Elder Street in Newmarket wearing only underwear.

The police thanked the public for helping them locating the boy quickly and safely.

No additional details were immediately available.

