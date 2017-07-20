Police: Mom and teenager tied up during home invasion in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Randolph are searching for three suspects after officials say a mother and her teenage cousin were tied up Thursday morning during an armed home invasion.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to a home on Highland Avenue for a report a home invasion and learned that three men had forced their way inside and demanded money before fleeing.

Hong Tran was babysitting three children, ages 3, 7 and 8, when the invasion happened, according to police. They say Tran and and a 17-year-old boy were bound. The three children were ordered to sit on the couch as the suspects ransacked the house.

Eight-year-old Nancy Tran said the men rang the door bell and barged in when her mother opened the front door.

“They just ran inside and looked around,” 8-year-old Nancy Tran said. “They stole my iPad, a laptop, a phone. We felt really scared.” Nancy said the suspects threatened to kill them if they made any noise.

Tran said she tried to call for help, but that the men held her down, scratched her and prevented her from moving. Nancy’s mother called 911 when the men left.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic men and one Asian man, all in their 20s. One was said to be armed with a knife. Randolph police and the Massachusetts State Police are searching for them.

No injuries were reported. Police say a gold chain was stolen from the home. The incident is under investigation.

A similar incident was reported in Canton on Tuesday, involving three men who allegedly pistol-whipped an elderly man. No arrests have been made in that case. Police have not said if the incidents are related.

