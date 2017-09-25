Police: Mom unlikely to be charged for running over toddler

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine mom is unlikely to face charges after striking and killing her 17-month-old daughter while leaving a birthday party over the weekend.

Police say 27-year-old Taneisha Thomas of Lewiston backed into her daughter, Tiannah Sevey, while leaving a parking space Saturday. The youngster died at Central Maine Medical Center.

Lt. David St. Pierre, a spokesman for the Lewiston Police Department, told the Portland Press Herald, “It was an accident, through and through.”

At the time of the parking lot crash, Thomas had been attending a birthday party for one of her other children, a 10-year-old girl. Investigators say there was no indication that the driver was intoxicated when the crash occurred.

