Police: More than 1,000 grams of fentanyl seized from apartment complex

Foxborough police say officers seized 1,000 grams of the powerful drug fentanyl early Friday morning in a bust at a luxury apartment complex in the town.

Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. to a unit at the Lodge complex at 400 Foxborough Boulevard after a 911 call reporting a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police say officers spoke with Stephan Pena. They say he tried to shut the door on the officers before pushing one of them. When officers went to handcuff, Pena allegedly resisted, assaulted them and tried to flee up a flight of stairs.

Officers followed Pena up the stairs to the second floor, where police say several people had jumped off a balcony. They then noticed a powdery substance on the floor, which was believed to be fentanyl, and other paraphernalia in plain view. Baggies containing the substance were said to be in view below the balcony as well.

Police say a DEA lab team was called in around 8:20 a.m. after a search warrant was obtained. A sweep of the apartment yielded more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, according to an initial estimation.

Pena, 23, was arrested. He is slated to be arraigned Friday in Wrentham District Court on charges of assault and battery on an officer, resisting arrest and trafficking fentanyl.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)