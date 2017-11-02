OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI (WHDH) — A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge of endangering safety after strapping her 9-year-old son to the top of her minivan.

A nearby driver call 911 after she saw a 28-year-old mother driving her minivan with the little boy on top holding down a plastic pool.

“She’s got her flashers going and she’s got the boy off the top of the car with a pool, so I don’t know what she’s doing,” the 911 caller said.

According to the criminal complaint, when a police officer confronted the mother last month, she told the officers that she believed it was okay as her father let her do things like that when she was that age.

She allegedly stated that she had her son riding on top of the minivan, but only for a short time.

The complaint said she had done it because she “had no way to strap the pool down, so she had her son climb on the roof and hold it down while she drove.

“I just don’t believe I saw that,” the 911 caller said. “I don’t want no one to get hurt.”

The mother is scheduled to appear in court next month.

