Police: Mother who triggered Amber Alert arrested in California

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (WHDH) — A mother who allegedly abducted her son, triggering an Amber Alert in California, was arrested.

Police believe Nisha Barnett, 35, abducted her son West from school Thursday morning. Barnett does not have legal custody of her 6-year-old son.

Police said Barnett led them on a chase and stopped at one point in the middle of Venice Boulevard. She was allegedly seen with her hands out the window, waving them around while holding a shiny object. When a police truck tried to block her, Barnett allegedly drove around him and sped down the road, driving on the wrong side at one point.

Barnett ended up at a Harley-Davidson dealership, where she allegedly picked her son up and ran inside with officers chasing her. Minutes later, police took her into custody. Her son West was brought to the police station and was uninjured.

