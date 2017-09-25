Police: Motorcycle breaks into 2 pieces in fatal crash

LIVERMORE, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine woman was killed when her motorcycle crashed into a utility pole and split into two pieces in Livermore Falls.

WGME-TV reports that motorcycle parts showered onto railroad tracks below after the crash Monday morning along Main Street. Police say 40-year-old Breanne Hewins, of Jay, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still trying to determine a cause, but believe speed was a factor.

