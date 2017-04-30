Police: Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car, dragged

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist is dead after he was hit and dragged multiple blocks by a vehicle that fled the scene in Providence.

Police say the man was riding a motorcycle in the city’s Olneyville neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a van.

The man’s identity has not been released. Further details weren’t immediately available.

