Police: Motorcyclist killed, 2 people injured in crash

COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a motorcyclist was killed and two people have been injured in a crash involving a vehicle in Coventry.

Officers responded to state Route 31 around 4 p.m. Saturday. Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was airlifted to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the car was hospitalized with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

No one was immediately identified. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

