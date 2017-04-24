Police: N.H. robber arrested after leaving store with face covered

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — A robbery suspect was apprehended quickly in Manchester, New Hampshire after police said he left the store he just robbed with his face still covered.

Police said the suspect, with a bandanna covering his face, went into the Stop N Go convenience store on Sunday night and showed a knife to cashier Sunny Patel. Patel said the suspect ordered him to hand over money or else he would kill him.

Patel opened the cash register and the suspect grabbed the cash and ran out of the store. He ran into witness Mark Sabino, who put his foot out and tripped the suspect.

“I tried to stop him immediately and he flew through the air. He grabbed his bicycle and got his footing, grabbed his bike and took off like a jet. I couldn’t catch him,” said Sabino.

Sabino said he and Patel managed to flag down a police officer, who was patrolling the area. When police caught the suspect, 27-year-old Joshua Marston, they said he still had the bandanna over his face. He allegedly had a knife and a lot of money on him.

