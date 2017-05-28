Police: Nahant officer assaulted by teen suspect

NAHANT, MA (WHDH) - Nahant Police say an officer was assaulted while investigating a suspicious vehicle on Saturday. The car, which was occupied by two teenagers, had been reported stolen from Brockton.

Authorities say they arrested an 18-year-old man, but a 15-year-old boy punched an officer and then took off.

Nahant Police say the suspect was apprehended four hours later with the assistance of State Police and police from Lynn, Swampscott and Manchester-by-the-Sea.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Police have not released the names of the suspects at this time.

