Police: New Hampshire man threatens detective in unmarked cruiser

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Detective Michael Lavallee of the Manchester Police Department was operating an unmarked vehicle on Monday night when he said he was threatened by a gun-wielding pedestrian.

Lavallee said that the man was walking down the other side of the road when he noticed the unmarked cruiser. The man reportedly crossed the street, made direct eye contact with the detective and lifted his shirt to display the handle of a gun.

Unbeknownst to Lavallee, two uniformed officers witnessed the encounter. They stopped the man on his way back down Union Street.

He was then identified as Enrique Castro, 42, of Manchester. Police say officers searched him and found two pellet guns, 140.3 grams of crack cocaine, 15.7 grams of cocaine, .2 grams of marijuana and $1,600 in cash.

Castro was taken into custody and is due to appear in court on August 15.

