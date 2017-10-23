Police: New Hampshire mother had loaded gun in car with 4 kids

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire mother is facing charges after police say she stored a loaded gun inside her car, near children.

Alycia Neely, 31, was arrested in Manchester on Saturday morning.

Police say Neely was pulled over after she almost hit a police cruiser.

Officers say there were four young children in the car at the time.

According to investigators, Neely told officers that her registration was inside the glovebox next to her handgun.

Officers found a loaded .380 handgun inside the glove box. Police say it was not secured in a holster and was within reach of the seven-year-old front seat passenger.

Neely was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was also issued a motor vehicle summons for failing to use a turn signal while changing lanes.

She will be back in court on November 28.

