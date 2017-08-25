Police: New Hampshire rifle theft suspect barricades self in home, prompting standoff

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) — A man who New Hampshire police say stole a rifle Friday morning has barricaded himself inside a building, prompting a police standoff.

Police responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant View Circle for an initial report of a theft of a rifle and learned that the potential suspect had broken into a residence in the area.

Homes in the area of Mineral Park Drive and Pleasant View Circle have been evacuated for safety reasons.

Police say officers have used “flash bang” grenades and tear gas in an effort to force the suspect out of the residence. The standoff is ongoing at this time.

No additional details were immediately available.

