BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say an attack near New York City’s World Trade Center memorial that left at least eight people dead and 11 others injured has no connection to the state.

Officials say a man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and bicyclists along a busy bike path Tuesday in what the mayor called “a particularly cowardly act of terror.” The driver was shot by police and taken into custody.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio says authorities have not indicated any connection to the state “at this point in this investigation.” He says there are no known “credible terrorist threats to this state.”

Boston police say there’s no known threat to the Boston area. The department is reminding officers to be “extra vigilant” during their patrols Tuesday evening.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)