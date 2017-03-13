Police: NH teen dies after car goes off highway, hits tree

SURRY, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire teenager died Sunday after his car went off the highway and struck a tree, authorities said.

Police responded just before 8 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Route 12-A in Surry. Police said troopers found a 2002 Subaru Impreza that had crashed into a tree.

Police identified the victim as Jacob Matthews, 18, of Westmoreland. Matthews was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional details were released.

