Police: Off-duty state trooper suffers medical issue, dies

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) – Massachusetts State Police say an off-duty trooper has died after suffering a medical emergency while exercising in Framingham.

State police say the 31-year-old trooper was taken to Framingham Union Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Spokesman Dave Procopio says at least 20 police cruisers escorted the trooper’s body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office in Boston for an autopsy.

The trooper wasn’t immediately identified. Police say he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and joined the state police in 2011.

