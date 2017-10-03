Police officer, 2 others injured in crash outside hospital

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts police officer and two other people were injured when a cruiser collided with an SUV outside a hospital.

All three were taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield on Sunday. The Greenfield Recorder reports that medics transported at least one of them by stretcher directly from the crash scene to the hospital.

Officials say the driver of the SUV was transferred Monday to a Springfield hospital in critical condition. The current conditions of the Greenfield police officer and the SUV passenger were not known.

State police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)