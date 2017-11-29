RIVERSIDE, OH (WHDH) — An arrest takes a shocking turn in Ohio when one officer accidentally shoots his partner with a stun gun.

Two Riverside police officers were reportedly responding to a domestic violence call in Riverside on Thanksgiving day.

The officers dragged a man out of his car they were attempting to arrest who refused to show his ID, police said.

Police added that when he kept resisting, an officer fired his stun gun and one of the prongs hit his partner

The video shows that the officer who got shot fell to the ground in pain.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover.

Riverside Police said the officer who deployed the taser is being handled internally and is back on the job.

