ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (AP) — A police officer and at least two other people were shot when a domestic dispute at a bank escalated into shootings at three locations in northern Wisconsin on Thursday, investigators said.

The shootings happened at a bank, a law firm and an apartment complex, where officers, including a SWAT team, were in a standoff with the suspect late in the afternoon, Wausau police Capt. Todd Baeten said at a news conference. The area is about 90 miles west of Green Bay.

Baeten would not give details of the officer’s injuries or those of other victims. But he said authorities were in contact with the suspect and were trying to engage him. He gave no other details. He said the situation was still active and asked residents to avoid the area.

After Baeten’s news conference, WSAW-TV reported that about a dozen shots were heard at the building around 5 p.m. and an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles responded after the first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild. Officers responding to a reported domestic situation arrived to find two people had been shot.

A second call came about 10 minutes later from the Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks law firm in nearby Schofield, and then a third report came in at 1:30 p.m. from an apartment complex in Weston.

SWAT members entered the apartment building about 2:30 p.m., the Wausau Daily Herald reported. Nearby schools and a hospital went on lockdown. The lockdowns were later lifted.

Susan Thompson, a resident of the building, told the newspaper she heard gunshots and heard someone scream. As she left her apartment, police called to her to get inside and lock her doors. Thompson, 21, said she had her 2-year-old daughter in the apartment. Officers later came to her door and helped her and her daughter outside, she said.

