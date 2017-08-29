Police officer drowns in Harvey floodwaters, report says

HOUSTON (WHDH) - A police officer in his patrol car reportedly drowned Sunday morning after becoming trapped in the floodwaters in Houston.

An officer, with more than 30 years of experience on the Houston police force, died after getting stuck on I-45 due to Harvey’s torrential flooding, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Three department officials confirmed the information to the newspaper, but the officer’s name has not been released.

The officer was said to be “trying different routes” and accidentally took a “wrong turn.”

The officer was unable to escape his cruiser. Crews are working to recover his body.

