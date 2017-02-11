Police officer hit by vehicle in Auburn

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - An Auburn Police Officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 20 and Millbury Street.

Police have released few details about what happened, but they did confirm an officer was hit by a driver in the intersection. Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, 7News has been told. The officer was taken to a hospital in Worcester and is expected to recover.

The crash is under investigation.

