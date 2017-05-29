Police officer injured in Medford crash

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A police officer was injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in Medford, authorities say.

State troopers responded around 4 p.m. to Main Street at Route 16 for a report of a crash involving a police cruiser.

Authorities say a Medford officer was passing through the intersection and heading to a call when a Honda Accord crashed into the cruiser.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A driver and passenger in the Honda were not harmed.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

