Police officer injured in motorcycle crash in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A Marshfield police officer was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Weymouth, state police said.

The crash was reported on the ramp from Route 18 south to Route 3 north.

Police said the officer was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment. The severity of the officer’s injuries is not clear.

The ramp will be closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Crash involves @Marshfield_PD officer. Transported to South Shore Hospital. Ramp to be clear shortly. https://t.co/Gf5gsHRxmF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 21, 2017

