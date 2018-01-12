Police officer pleads not guilty to intimidating teen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a violent off-duty confrontation with a 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty.

Springfield Officer Daniel Cintron was released on person recognizance after pleading not guilty Thursday in Hampden Superior Court to unarmed robbery, assault and battery and witness intimidation.

Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Cintron and another man confronted the teen at a city mall in August over text messages he exchanged with the other man’s sister.

Prosecutors say Cintron wore his badge, carried a department-issued gun, and told the teen he was “lucky” he didn’t let the other man kill him. The other man allegedly punched the teen and stole his cellphone.

Cintron’s lawyer says police have not properly investigated the case.

Cintron is on unpaid suspension.

