Police: Officer shoots man with gun in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man shot and wounded by a police officer in Washington now faces charges.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference that the officer was working Wednesday night when he came across the man with the gun in northwest Washington.

Police said in a statement that the man was told to drop the gun but instead raised it toward the officer and was shot. Police on Thursday identified the man who was shot as 28-year-old Kenneth Burley and said he has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Metropolitan Police Department does not generally comment on the races of officers or suspects in shootings involving officers.

