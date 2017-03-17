Police: Officer shot, killed, knife-wielding man

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Police in Presque Isle, Maine, say an officer shot and killed a man who threatened him with a knife.

Police say 25-year-old Brentant Lahey was fatally shot early Friday.

They say three officers arrived at Lahey’s mobile home after receiving two calls about a man threatening others with a knife. When they got there, police said Lahey confronted and threatened Officer Kyle White with the knife. White discharged his firearm.

Lahey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Attorney General is investigating the officer’s use of deadly force.

