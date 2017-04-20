Police officer smashes car window to arrest driver in S.C.

SANTEE, S.C. (WHDH) — A South Carolina police officer is standing by his decision to break a car window in order to arrest a driver who had been pulled over.

Santee Patrolman Logan Riley Null pulled over Onardo Marsh, 29, last month for allegedly speeding and driving erratically. Dashcam video shows Null ask Marsh several times for his license; according to an incident report, Marsh refused to, saying he was “traveling” and not driving.

Null then called for backup and Santee Police Chief Bing Jones responded to the scene. Jones said at that point, Marsh’s passenger closed and locked the car’s doors. A Clarendon County sheriff’s deputy was then called in.

Jones said Null offered to write Marsh a speeding ticket and let him go if he showed his driver’s license but Marsh still refused to.

When the deputy arrived, the car’s window was broken and Null and the deputy revoed Marsh from the car. Marsh was charged with resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license. While sitting in the squad car, Marsh allegedly asked if the police were going to pay for his car’s broken window.

