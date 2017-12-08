Police officer struck, seriously injured by vehicle on Quincy bridge

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday morning to the Fore River Bridge in Quincy after authorities say a police officer was struck by a vehicle.

A Quincy police officer was working a construction detail on the bridge when he was struck. That officer was taken to Boston Medical Center.

According to 7News’ Steve Cooper, the officer suffered head and neck injuries. He is in serious condition.

Massachusetts State Police say I-93 northbound was shut down at Neponset to assist with the escort of an ambulance. The highway has since reopened.

A woman who struck the officer remained at the scene, according to Cooper.

The bridge is closed. Police are investigating. A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

#MAtraffic I-93 NB currently shut down at Neponset, to assist in escort of ambulance from Fore River Bridge #Quincy incident. A @quincymapolice officer was struck by a veh on the bridge. #Developing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 8, 2017

