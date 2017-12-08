Police officer struck, injured by car on Quincy bridge

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday morning to the Fore River Bridge in Quincy after authorities say a police officer was struck by a vehicle.

A Quincy police officer was directing traffic while on a construction detail when he was struck around 10:20 a.m. That officer was taken to Boston Medical Center.

The officer suffered head and neck injuries, and is in stable condition, Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan told 7News. The officer, 14-year veteran Tom Pepdjonovic, is expected to be OK.

“It’s going to be a little bit of time, but he’s expected to make a full recovery,” Keenan said of Pepdjonovic.

Massachusetts State Police said I-93 northbound was shut down at Neponset to assist with the escort of an ambulance. The highway has since reopened. Keenan said several area police departments responded to assist the officer.

A woman who struck the officer remained at the scene and was “very cooperative,” according to Keenan. No charges have been filed.

Keenan said the incident appears to be an accident, according to preliminary investigations. A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)