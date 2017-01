BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was struck Friday afternoon in the city’s South End section.

Authorities said the officer was hit around 4:30 p.m. while working a detail on Columbia Road.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

