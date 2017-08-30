Police: Officer used racial slurs during DUI arrest

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say an officer used racial slurs when he was being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Hartford police Officer Robert Lanza has been under investigation by the Hartford Police Department since he was taken into custody Sunday morning in Plainville.

Plainville police said the 11-year city police veteran had slurred his words and smelled of alcohol when he was stopped but refused to say if he’d had anything to drink.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Tuesday the department’s initial review of the incident found that Lanza used several racial slurs in comments that were captured on audio and video.

Foley says the 44-year-old Lanza has been assigned to internal administrative duties in the department.

Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

