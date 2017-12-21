Police officer’s amazing rendition of ‘O Holy Night’ goes viral

PORTLAND, ME (WHDH) - A police officer in Portland, Maine, is drawing attention from far and wide after posting a video of himself singing the popular Christmas song “O Holy Night.”

Policing Sergeant Andrew Hutchings posted his rendition of the song on Wednesday morning. It has since gone viral.

Check out the video below (if it doesn’t work, you can find it here).

