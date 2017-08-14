Police officers corral loose pig; jokes ensue

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey were put to the test over the weekend when they were called to catch a loose pig.

NJ.com reports three Woolwich Township police officers responded to a call about a mischievous pig roaming a township neighborhood Saturday morning. According to police, the officers used a makeshift lasso and dog treats to lure the pet pig back into its owner’s yard.

In a self-deprecating Facebook post the Woolwich Township Police Department quipped, “No pig(s) were hurt in the process.” The department also invited commenters to make their best “pig/bacon/cop” jokes.

The department’s piggy post has received more than 400 likes and 70 comments.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)