Police: Ohio woman faked kidnapping, posted videos to Facebook

(WHDH) — A woman in Ohio has been charged with making false statements after police say she faked her kidnapping, posting videos on her Facebook page.

Thelma Williams, 38, was arrested by police in Butler County, Ohio after police say she told authorities she had been tied up and had her clothes cut off by a masked intruder.

Williams also reportedly told police that the intruder filmed her and posted the videos to her Facebook page. A friend, who saw the videos online, contacted police.

Police arrived at Williams’ home and found her in the basement, loosely tied up with cut clothing.

However, inconsistencies with Williams’ story led to additional inquiries by police, who eventually admitted to making up the incident.

Fake being kidnapped, end up behind bars.. pic.twitter.com/Y4YQha5bSV — Butler County S.O. (@BCSOalerts) September 28, 2017

You can see the video she posted below:

