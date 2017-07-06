Police on Cape Cod seek “dangerous” level three sex offender

Yarmouth Police are seeking level three sex offender, Kevin F. Cahoon for his involvement in recent break-ins in the area and failure to appear in court following his arrest for the rape of a special needs adult.

Cahoon, 53, has a long record of violent criminal charges. He was incarcerated for over 20 years and his current address or location is unknown.

Police say that they have received word that he will try to obtain a firearm and shoot officers when confronted as he does not want to go back to prison. Cahoon is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

He is believed to be homeless and living in abandoned homes and woods in the Cape Cod area.

