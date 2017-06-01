Police on scene at Needham housing complex

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - A crime scene is active in Needham as officers are investigating outside of a housing complex.

Crime scene tape was roping off the area around the building.

Investigators were spotted carrying what appeared to be evidence bags.

Officers were all over, in and outside of the homes.

Stay with 7News as we get more information on this developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)