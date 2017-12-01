BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are on the hunt for the driver behind the wheel of a Jeep that slammed into a highway sign.

Sparks were flying in the Tip O’Neil Tunnel Friday when a Jeep plowed into a digital arrow sign. The collision sent the sign skidding across the road.

The crash, which was caught on Department of Transportation cameras, happened early Friday morning just before the Storrow Drive exist.

After ramming into the sign, the driver was seen getting out of the vehicle and holding some kind of black object. He carried it to the side of the tunnel and dropped it off before heading back to the Jeep and driving away.

Officials are looking for the driver.

