Police: Patient drove off in unattended ambulance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a patient at a psychiatric hospital in Rhode Island will not be charged after driving off in an unattended ambulance.

Providence police say the ambulance was tracked by GPS after being taken from Butler Hospital on Tuesday. It was found a short distance away.

The driver, a 35-year-old man who had been receiving outpatient treatment, was found nearby. Police say he was unhurt but behaving erratically.

The company that owns the ambulance declined to press charges.

