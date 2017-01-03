Police: Pedestrian struck, killed in Big Dig tunnel

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian whose body was found inside one of the city’s busy Big Dig highway tunnels.

Troopers responded to the Tip O’Neill Tunnel at about 7 p.m. Monday for reports of debris in the roadway.

The debris turned out to be a body.

Troopers determined that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Two lanes of the highway were temporarily closed during the investigation.

The victim’s name and gender were not immediately released and the death remains under investigation.

The 1.5-mile O’Neill Tunnel carries a section of Interstate 93 under the city.

