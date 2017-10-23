Police: Person bitten by coyote in Ashburnham

Police in Ashburnham are warning residents to be cautious after a person was bitten by a coyote.

According to police, the coyote was mistaken for a dog and allowed a person to approach.

Officials are warning residents to watch pets closely and not approach or feed the animals for any reason.

Environmental Police are investigating the incident.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)