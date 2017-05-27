Police: Person shot, killed in downtown Boston

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Police are investigating after a person was shot to death overnight in Boston.

Police say the victim was shot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood, which is located downtown. The incident happened in the area of Hudson Street, according to police.

The person was declared dead at the hospital. Authorities have not identified the victim.

Further information was not immediately available.

