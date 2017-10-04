Police: Pickup strikes boy, 8, driver takes him to hospital

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a pickup truck driver struck an 8-year-old boy, and then brought him to the hospital moments later.

Manchester police said an officer found the driver, identified as 30-year-old Salvador Prudencio Hernandez, taking the boy to the hospital on Tuesday night shortly after the accident.

Investigators believe the boy ran in front of the truck. Police said he suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

