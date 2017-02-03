Police: Pinkerton Academy student threatened school shooting

DERRY, NH (WHDH) - A student at Pinkerton Academy, the Granite State’s largest high school, was arrested Friday after police said he threatened to carry out a shooting at the school.

School administrators alerted police just before noon after learning of a student who allegedly stated that he was in possession of firearm and planned to shoot someone.

The school was placed in lockdown while police investigated the threat.

After the investigation, it was determined that there was no firearm and no legitimate threat to safety on the campus.

“No threat of any kind was found,” said Griffin Morse, the school’s headmaster.

Police arrested the student for causing the threat. He was taken to the Derry Police Department for questioning.

An automated message was sent to parents alerting them to the lockdown. A second message was sent announcing the end of the lockdown and that there was no legitimate threat to students or staff.

