Police: Pit bull quarantined after biting officer in Norton

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say an officer is home recovering after being bitten by a pit bull.

Norton police say the officer was investigating a report of a pit bull getting loose from a home and biting a neighbor on Monday. After the officer determined the neighbor’s wound was minor, police say, the leashed dog slipped from its owner’s grip and bit the officer, latching onto his arm.

Police say the officer fought the dog off but was bleeding profusely. Authorities say the officer applied a tourniquet and waited for medics to arrive. He was treated at a hospital and released.

The dog was taken into custody by animal control officers.

The officer’s name is not being released at this time.

