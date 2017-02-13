Police: Plow truck driver arrested for DWI after crashing into bridge

ALSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) — A plow truck driver was arrested early Saturday morning on DWI charges after police said the man crashed into a bridge on a New Hampshire highway.

Police said officers responded around 4 a.m. to the bridge along Route 123 in Alstead on a report from a motorist that stated a commercial plow had struck the structure.

The truck driver, later identified as 45-year-old Lewis Elliot, of South Acworth, lost the plow blade in the crash and fled the scene, according to police.

Elliot was later stopped in Walpole. Police said Elliot is a commercial contractor who was assisting NH DOT with snow removal efforts.

No one was injured in the incident.

Elliot faces DWI charges.

