Police: Plymouth man steals cruiser during multi-town chase

HANSON, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Police say a Plymouth man stole a police cruiser during an early-morning chase through several towns.

The chase started at about 1 a.m. Thursday when police saw a car speed through a stop sign in Hanson. Officers pursued, but the car did not stop and the driver turned off the lights.

The chase led to Halifax, where officers deployed tire-deflation devices to disable the car. The driver, however, fled on foot into the woods.

While police were searching the woods, the suspect stole the cruiser, and the chase resumed into Plympton where the driver was apprehended.

Daniel Egan, 36, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a dog bite.

Egan was charged with several offenses, including operating to endanger and motor vehicle larceny. He’s expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Hanson police chief says this is the man that led officers on a chase this morning and then stole a cruiser before being arrested @7News pic.twitter.com/PSs91Kqsxc — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 11, 2017

