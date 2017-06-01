Police present at Newton middle school due to possible threat

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Students at Newton’s Brown Middle School will see an increased police presence there on Thursday.

This in response to Newton Police learning of a possible threat.

The superintendent sent out a message to families saying there was a report of threatening behavior so they decided to get the police involved.

“At this time the Newton Police Department is currently investigating the alleged threat,” said principal John Jordan. “We will go forward with a normal school day Thursday. As part of our ongoing response, there will be a police presence in the building tomorrow as well as support staff available to address student concerns.”

The school day is scheduled to go on as normal on Thursday.

Stay with 7News as we get more information.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)